Shreveport man arrested for sex crimes against juveniles

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Police Sex Crimes detectives arrested a local man in connection with sexual assaults involving two juveniles.
An adult victim filed a report with the Sex Crimes detectives on Thursday, July 23, saying they were sexually assaulted by Billy Mandosia, 47, on multiple occasions between 2013 and 2014.
From their investigation, detectives were able to locate a witness to the incident, as well as a second victim that said they were also sexually assaulted by Mandosia in 2019.
Detectives got an arrest warrant on Thursday, August 27, and charged Mandosia with one count of First-Degree Rape and one count of Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile.
Mandosia was taken into custody where he was interviewed and booked into the Shreveport City Jail. There is no bond set at this time.
The investigation is still ongoing and detectives have reason to believe there are other victims.
If you have any information relating to this case or others, Shreveport Police Sex Crime detectives can be contacted at (318) 673-6955.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.