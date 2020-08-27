Laura makes landfall as 150 MPH hurricane

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Thursday morning! Major Hurricane Laura made landfall as a Category 4 storm with 150 MPH winds. The storm is now moving due north through western Louisiana. Conditions in the ArkLaTex will continue to go downhill as we go through the morning hour and tropical storm and hurricane conditions will continue through the afternoon. It will not be until the evening hours that the weather across the ArkLaTex should start to improve. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will still be possible Friday as well before drying out as we start the weekend. More showers and storms though will be possible Sunday.
As Laura moves north winds will continue to increase this morning throughout the ArkLaTex. Tropical storm and hurricane conditions will begin in the southern third of the viewing area around 4 AM. Laura could still be a potentially Category 2 storm as it enters the region so wind gusts up to 100 MPH will be possible. That along with the potential for flash flooding will make it dangerous for travel. The worst conditions will like be between 6 AM and 10 AM for this part of the viewing area. There will also be an isolated tornado threat on the eastern side of the storm as it moves north. Power outages should be expected
For the I-20 corridor and the central ArkLaTex tropical storm conditions will likely begin around 6 AM. This mean torrential rains and the potential for wind gusts up to 70 MPH as the storm moves north through the viewing area. The storm track has trended slightly east so eastern Texas might be spared the worst of the weather. The worst conditions should be expected between 8 AM and 2 PM. 3 to 6 inches of rain should be expected.
For northern third of the viewing area the tropical conditions shouldn’t start until the late morning hours. Due to the easterly trend of the track tropical storm conditions should really only be expected across southwestern Arkansas. Wind gusts up to 50 MPH will possible to go along with the torrential rainfall expected for the region. Expect the worst of Laura to impact you in the northern ArkLaTex during the early afternoon.
In terms of the threat for severe weather, that should once again be expect to the east of the center of circulation. Due to the current expected track of Laura this may be just to the east of the viewing area thankfully.
As we look ahead to post-Laura we are tracking the potential for showers and thunderstorms across the ArkLaTex Friday as part of the leftover moisture from Laura. As we look ahead to the weekend we are tracking more potential showers and storms for your Sunday. High temperatures in the 90s will return to the region beginning on Friday and will last into next week.
So once again be prepared to lose power especially if you live in either the southern or eastern part of the viewing area. Be safe everyone!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
