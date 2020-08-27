Laura makes landfall as 150 MPH hurricane

As Laura moves north winds will continue to increase this morning throughout the ArkLaTex. Tropical storm and hurricane conditions will begin in the southern third of the viewing area around 4 AM. Laura could still be a potentially Category 2 storm as it enters the region so wind gusts up to 100 MPH will be possible. That along with the potential for flash flooding will make it dangerous for travel. The worst conditions will like be between 6 AM and 10 AM for this part of the viewing area. There will also be an isolated tornado threat on the eastern side of the storm as it moves north. Power outages should be expected