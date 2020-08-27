Laura likely will be strongest storm to strike Southwest Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - While every storm is different, looking back to the past is still one of the best clues to the possible aftermath. Two hurricanes in modern history devastated the region Laura is quickly approaching.
Just weeks after Katrina in 2005, Hurricane Rita was another monster storm approaching the Louisiana coast. With the devastation fresh, the category five system barreling across the Gulf sparked massive evacuations, but southwest Louisiana also remembered a deadly storm from decades before.
As it became clear the current threat was getting worse, Governor Jon Bel Edwards pleaded with residents of the area to get out. He said, “You’re going to hear ranges of storm surge that we haven’t heard in Louisiana since Hurricane Audrey in 1957.”
Now Laura could surpass them both.
Fox 8 Chief Meteorologist David Bernard put the storms in perspective. He said, “It was a category four weakening into a category three. This is a strengthening category four and that implies much more power.”
Hurricane Rita caused seven deaths and $10 billion in damages. While the hurricane peaked as a category five with winds above 155 mph it dropped to 115 mph by landfall. The category three storm still pushed 10 to 15 feet of water ashore with the surge as far as I-10 in Lake Charles and destroying every structure in Holly Beach, LA.
Bernard said, “I think the big factor that we have to consider right now is that Rita was actually weakening as it approached the coast.”
Although their tracks were slightly different both Audrey and Rita crossed the coast near Sabine pass Laura should make landfall in nearly the same place.
Audrey, stronger than Rita at landfall, had also reached its peak. The real number of lives lost will never be known. Many lost in the storm were never recovered with reports between 400 and 500 deaths. The storm surge is estimated at 8 to 12 feet. It pushed ashore with 125 miles per hour winds.
According to Bernard, “Anytime you have a hurricane strengthening as it approaches the coast it’s going to put out a lot more energy and more damage potential than a storm that is weakening.”
Two of Louisiana’s strongest storms at landfall nearly 50 years apart leaving scars for generations. Now fifteen years after Rita another massive strike.
“We are looking at the strongest of strong when it comes to hurricanes,” David Bernard said.
Laura will likely make history. If the storm maintains its current strength as of Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at 6:00 pm with winds at 150 mph or greater it will be the strongest hurricane on record to make landfall in Southwest Louisiana.
