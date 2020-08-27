Growing number of power outages reported, thousands in the dark

Growing number of power outages reported, thousands in the dark
Power outage (Source: WALB)
By KSLA Digital Team | August 27, 2020 at 4:33 AM CDT - Updated August 27 at 5:18 AM

(KSLA) - As Hurricane Laura makes her way north to the ArkLaTex, thousands of people are without power.

According to SWEPCO’s power outage map, over 13,100 customers are without service as of 5 a.m.

Below is the number of the parishes and counties with a considerable amount of outages at this time:

  • Caddo Parish: 4,048
  • Natchitoches Parish: 3,376
  • Sabine Parish: 3,001
  • DeSoto Parish: 263
  • Harrison County: 109

According to SWEPCO’s website, nearly 2,300 workers from 14 states and Canada will assist with restoring power in the wake of Hurricane Laura.

To report an outage, click here.

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.