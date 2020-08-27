Growing number of power outages reported, thousands in the dark

(KSLA) - As Hurricane Laura makes her way north to the ArkLaTex, thousands of people are without power.
According to SWEPCO’s power outage map, over 13,100 customers are without service as of 5 a.m.
Below is the number of the parishes and counties with a considerable amount of outages at this time:
- Caddo Parish: 4,048
- Natchitoches Parish: 3,376
- Sabine Parish: 3,001
- DeSoto Parish: 263
- Harrison County: 109
According to SWEPCO’s website, nearly 2,300 workers from 14 states and Canada will assist with restoring power in the wake of Hurricane Laura.
