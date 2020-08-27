First Alert: Laura weakening and starting to track away from the ArkLaTex

After battering the ArkLaTex with heavy rain and wind gusts over 60mph, Laura is starting to loosen it’s grip on the area. Laura has weakened from a hurricane when it arrived this morning to a tropical storm this afternoon. It will continue to weaken and move away from the area tonight.
We will hang on to some wind and rain into this evening, particularly across southern Arkansas and far northern Louisiana. Winds may continue to gust about 30 mph north of I-20 at times through early evening.
Winds will die down overnight and rain will come to an end for most of the area. A few stray showers may hang on in a few spots. Temperatures will settle back into the low to mid 70s tonight.
Friday is looking calmer, but hotter again. We may see a few showers or storms by afternoon, but rain is not going to be widespread. Heat and humidity will be the story as we end the week. A Heat Advisory is in effect for all of the ArkLaTex. Afternoon temperatures will reach the mid 90s, but with the humidity it will feel more like 105-110.
We’ll stay hot and humid into the weekend with limited rain expected. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s with morning temperatures in the 70s. Only a few isolated showers or storms are expected.
Not much will change next week. We’ll be seasonably hot and humid heading into September with highs in the low 90s. Rain chances will stay generally low with only a few scattered to isolated showers and storms from day to day.
Have a good night!
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.