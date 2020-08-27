Fatal shooting on I-220 Wednesday night

Image from the scene. (Source: Doug Warner)
By Kaitlyn Gibson | August 27, 2020 at 10:51 AM CDT - Updated August 27 at 10:51 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police have confirmed one teenager is dead after a shooting on the night of Wednesday, August 26.

The incident happened on I-220 at North Market Street.

Police say a 17-year-old was found inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a hospital where he later died.

Witnesses told detectives that the car with the teenager inside was traveling down I-220 when a black SUV pulled up alongside the driver and fired shots.

Police are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

