Fatal shooting at apartment complex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to a shooting at the Woodlawn Terrance Apartment Complex just before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 26.
Officers say a 29-year-old man was shot at least once. The victim was transported to the hospital where he later died.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
This shooting remains under investigation.
