Electric companies prepare to restore power to the ArkLaTex

ARKLATEX (KSLA) - With Hurricane Laura making its way out of the ArkLaTex, electric companies are working to restore power to the area.
Cleco Power, with a coverage area of 24 parishes, has already restored power to 31,205 customers.
The company estimates Hurricane Laura cut power to approximately 140,000 customers in their system, with the hardest hit areas being Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Grant, Rapides and Vernon.
“We’re surveying the damage, which is massive. There are lots of broken poles and crossarms, damaged transformers, downed wire and trees on the ground. Tree damage plays a major role in storm restoration because the debris has to be cleared before we can start repairing and replacing our equipment,” said James Lass, director of distribution operations and emergency management, in a news release. “This will be a massive restoration effort.”
Cleco says they currently have more than 2,000 people working to get lights back on, and they will continue working into the night.
The company estimates customers will still be without power overnight on Thursday.
Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO) covers territories in northwestern and central Louisiana, western Arkansas, East Texas and the panhandle area of North Texas.
SWEPCO says approximately 128,000 customers lost power after Hurricane Laura. That is 94% of their customers.
“We have 2,500 workers coming to help more than 300 SWEPCO employees restore power. All external crews are assigned to help our customers in Louisiana,” said Drew Seidel, SWEPCO vice president of Distribution Region Operations, in a news release. “Our Texas-based crews are restoring power to customers in Center, Carthage and other areas in the state hit hard by the storm. Once they complete their work in Texas, they’ll begin working in Louisiana.”
Seidel also says they expect it will take several days to restore power.
Both companies remind customers to steer clear of downed power lines, as they could still be dangerous.
To report an outage to Cleco, please call 1-800-622-6537.
For updates or to report an outage, visit SWEPCO’s website.
