Xfinity to provide free WiFi hotspot network

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Comcast is opening its public Xfinity WiFi hotspots in areas that will potentially be impacted by Hurricane Laura. The hotspots will be available for anyone to use, including non-Xfinity customers.
Public hotspots have been open across the country since March and will remain open through the end of the year.
Xfinity WiFi hotspots are located indoors and outdoors in areas such as shopping districts and parks. For a map of hotspots, click here.
The hotspots will be available under the network name “xfinitywifi” once you are in range. Customers use their usernames and passwords to sign in. Non-Xfinity customers should visit the section labeled “Not an Xfinity Internet Customer” on the sign-in page.
Comcast is also staging emergency generators and fuel trucks in preparation for the storm. Additional technical and network restoration teams are available if needed.
If service outages occur, Comcast plans to restore service to its customers as quickly as it is safe for employees to do so.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.