NHC warns of ‘unsurvivable’ storm surge as Laura approaches Gulf coast

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hurricane Laura is bringing life-threatening conditions to the Gulf coast.
Calcaseiu River is forecast to exceed a record set in 1913.
On Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center warned of “unsurvivable” storm surge with “large and destructive waves” that will cause “catastrophic damage” in parts of southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas.
Storm surge levels are forecast to reach up to 20 feet in Cameron Parish. The NHC says surge water could penetrate up to 30 miles inland from the coastline.
“If you need to evacuate, do so NOW. Surge will begin today, well ahead of the strongest winds,” the NHC tweeted just after 10 a.m. on Aug. 26.
According to meteorologists, high tide times might coincide with Laura’s eventual landfall late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.
“The surge is going to be tremendously maximized,” Zack Fradella of WVUE-TV in New Orleans reports.
