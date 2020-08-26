Man shot in back on Randolf Street

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Randolf Street.
The incident occurred at a residence where a man was shot in the back.
At this time police have people detained for interviews, but no arrests have been made.
Shreveport firefighters took the man to the hospital where he is in life-threatening condition.
