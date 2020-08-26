Man fighting for his life after shooting; suspect sought

Authorities are working to learn more about a shooting that left one man injured on Wednesday morning. (Source: Cody Jennings)
By Alex Onken | August 26, 2020 at 5:38 AM CDT - Updated August 26 at 6:02 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are working to learn more about a shooting, while a man fights for his life on Wednesday morning.

Officers got the call just after 1 a.m. to the 400 block of Kemper Street. That’s between Fairfield Avenue and Thornhill Avenue.

Police say a man was shot outside of a home multiple times, leaving him with life-threatening injuries.

A family member heard the shots fired and saw a vehicle drive away.

The victim was sent to a Shreveport hospital by a private vehicle.

SPD have found shell casings nearby. Officers do not have a vehicle description.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Authorities urge anyone with any information to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3Tips app.

