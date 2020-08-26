I-220 overpass shut down after shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Traffic at the eastbound I-220 overpass at North Market Street in Shreveport is being diverted onto North Market after an incident in which at least one person was shot.
Officials say a gunman in an SUV shot into a Nissan, where an individual received gunshot wounds.
The individual was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
At this time, officials say there are no suspects.
While on the scene, KSLA’s Doug Warner was able to see the car with numerous gunshots to the driver’s side door.
Police say they have one potential witness to the incident at this time.
This is a developing story. KSLA will keep you updated with new information on-air and online.
