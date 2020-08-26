GOOD NEWS: Missing family found safe on Toledo Bend Spillway

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A missing family has been found safe after a canoeing trip over the weekend.
According to a Facebook post by the Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office, reports of a missing family came in on Sunday evening.
Jeremy Willis and Marion Linhart of Vernon Parish along with two small children left for a canoeing adventure around 4 p.m. and had yet to return.
Several ArkLaTex, state and federal agencies were contacted to help find the four.
The family was found around midnight on Monday morning.
They told authorities that the family had taken a wrong turn at a certain point and their cellphones weren’t working.
