GOOD NEWS: Missing family found safe on Toledo Bend Spillway
Following reports of a missing family on a canoe adventure on Toledo Bend, deputies with the Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office and crews with other ArkLaTex, state and federal agencies found the four safely after midnight on Monday. (Source: SPSO)
By Alex Onken | August 26, 2020 at 8:50 AM CDT - Updated August 26 at 8:50 AM

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A missing family has been found safe after a canoeing trip over the weekend.

According to a Facebook post by the Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office, reports of a missing family came in on Sunday evening.

Jeremy Willis and Marion Linhart of Vernon Parish along with two small children left for a canoeing adventure around 4 p.m. and had yet to return.

Several ArkLaTex, state and federal agencies were contacted to help find the four.

The family was found around midnight on Monday morning.

They told authorities that the family had taken a wrong turn at a certain point and their cellphones weren’t working.

