First Alert! Powerful Hurricane Laura moves through the ArkLaTex Thursday

Category 4 Hurricane Laura is expected to hit the coast of southwest Louisiana Wednesday night with winds that could be at 150mph and 10-20 feet of storm surge coming in off the Gulf of Mexico. The storm won’t be that powerful when it moves through the ArkLaTex, but it will be the most impactful tropical system to affect us in recent memory.
The latest track from the National Hurricane Center brings the center of Laura near Toledo Bend by early Thursday. Laura will still likely be a hurricane at this point. By early afternoon the center will most likely be found over NW Louisiana having weakened to a tropical storm, but still capable of producing winds of 70 mph. Laura will continue to move into Arkansas and way from the ArkLaTex Thursday night into Friday.
Impacts are potentially significant for the ArkLaTex, particularly with the high winds expected. Wind gusts of 50-80 mph look very likely as Laura moves through. Widespread power outages, downed trees and roof damage are possible.
Heavy rain is also likely, but due to the speed that Laura will move through flooding may be limited to only those areas prone to seeing high water during heavy rain. Rain totals of 3-6″ will be common, especially across NW Louisiana. Isolated amount of 7-10″ are possible.
Isolated tornadoes are also possible as is common with inland moving tropical systems. The greatest risk for mainly brief and relatively weak tornadoes is primarily east of I-49 across northwest Louisiana and into southern Arkansas.
Futuretrack shows wind and rain arriving in the southern ArkLaTex before sunrise Thursday.
By midday the worst weather will be approaching the I-20 corridor.
By mid-afternoon the heaviest rain and strongest wind will move into southwest Arkansas.
By Thursday evening rain and wind will be winding down across the area.
