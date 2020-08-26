First Alert! Hurricane and Tropical Storm Warnings issued for the ArkLaTex ahead of Laura

Laura could be a high impacts tropical system with significant wind potential and heavy rain. Winds of 30-60 mph look probable on Thursday with gusts as high as 70-90 mph in spots, particularly where Hurricane Warnings are in place. Rain amounts of 3-6″ will be common with as much as 7-10″ in some places. The tornado risk typically associated with inland moving tropical systems is less certain, but a few isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out across portions of north Louisiana.