Dangerous Laura moving towards ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Wednesday morning! We are now less than 24 hours away from the landfall of what is now a very dangerous Category 2 Hurricane Laura with winds of 105 MPH. The storm is expected to bring high and damaging winds along with flooding rains to the ArkLaTex. This is a storm that needs to be taken very seriously as the last time we saw something similar in the ArkLaTex was Hurricane Rita back in 2005. Preparations need to be made now before the storm hits the region on Thursday. You should prepare for this to be a nearly all day event Thursday with even some showers and storms lingering into Friday.
So as you get ready to head out the door this morning know that we are not expecting any impacts from Laura for your Wednesday. What we could see is a few afternoon showers and storms that could bring a brief period of downpours during the afternoon. High temperatures this afternoon will be on the toasty side with temperatures stretching into the low to mid 90s.
Now as we turn the page to Thursday and Laura know that the center of circulation is expected to make landfall around midnight close to the Louisiana-Texas border. The storm will then turn due north and will begin to move through the ArkLaTex. Southern portions of the viewing area can expect tropical storm and potentially hurricane conditions to begin just after midnight. For central portions of the viewing area tropical storm conditions will start around roughly 6 AM, and northern parts of the viewing area should expect your weather to go downhill quickly around 9. Due to the fact that Laura will strengthening as the storm makes landfall there is the potential that the storm could still be a hurricane once it reaches the ArkLaTex. That means the potential for strong and damaging winds along and east of the forecast track will be particularly high. Wind gusts could be as high as 90 MPH in some spots, especially across southeastern portions of the region. High winds and heavy rain will continue until the early evening hours when we should start to see some improvement. Up to 8 inches of rain will be possible.
As we look ahead to post-Laura and the weekend ahead we still could see some leftover showers and thunderstorms for your Friday. While it will be nothing close as what we are expecting Thursday some more locally heavy downpours. Heading into the weekend while Saturday looks mostly dry we could see some more thunderstorms breakout for your Sunday. This trend will of scattered wet weather will continue into early next week as well so we are watching a general unsettled pattern besides Laura.
So again as we prepare for Laura’s arrival late tonight please do not take this system lightly and prepare for the potential to lose power. Stay safe and have a great Wednesday!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.