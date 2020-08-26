Dangerous Laura moving towards ArkLaTex

Now as we turn the page to Thursday and Laura know that the center of circulation is expected to make landfall around midnight close to the Louisiana-Texas border. The storm will then turn due north and will begin to move through the ArkLaTex. Southern portions of the viewing area can expect tropical storm and potentially hurricane conditions to begin just after midnight. For central portions of the viewing area tropical storm conditions will start around roughly 6 AM, and northern parts of the viewing area should expect your weather to go downhill quickly around 9. Due to the fact that Laura will strengthening as the storm makes landfall there is the potential that the storm could still be a hurricane once it reaches the ArkLaTex. That means the potential for strong and damaging winds along and east of the forecast track will be particularly high. Wind gusts could be as high as 90 MPH in some spots, especially across southeastern portions of the region. High winds and heavy rain will continue until the early evening hours when we should start to see some improvement. Up to 8 inches of rain will be possible.