CPSO: Molotov cocktail thrown at Caddo Courthouse

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Investigators with the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office are reviewing surveillance footage in hopes of identifying someone who threw a molotov cocktail at the Caddo Courthouse overnight.
According to CPSO Spokeswoman Cindy Chadwick, the target was the entry door of the courthouse on the Milam Street side.
"It (the molotov cocktail) was made of a glass bottle with a rag and flammable liquid," she said. "The rag caught fire but did not ignite."
Chadwick said that investigators are going over surveillance video to try to determine what time this happened and to find any other evidence there might be.
The Shreveport Fire Department is also assisting with the investigation.
