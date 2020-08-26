Caddo assistant DA arrested on DWI charge

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A high-ranking Louisiana prosecutor has landed on the wrong side of the law.
Monique Metoyer, who oversees homicide cases in the Caddo district attorney’s office, faces a charge of driving while intoxicated.
On Monday, multiple sources alerted KSLA Chief Investigative Reporter Stacey Cameron to her arrest three days earlier.
Cameron has since obtained records of the incident and the arrest after fighting with the Shreveport city attorney’s office over three days for access to the documents.
Those records show that Shreveport police arrested the 56-year-old woman just before midnight Friday on Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway.
She got pulled over for allegedly driving with no headlights on.
Police records show an officer then conducted field sobriety tests after reportedly smelling alcohol on Metoyer’s breath.
Sources have told Cameron that Metoyer is the prosecutor who is preparing to present evidence to a grand jury that’s looking into Shreveport police officers involved in the death of Tommie McGlothen Jr. in April.
Those sources also told Cameron that the grand jury started meeting earlier this week.
KSLA’s chief investigative reporter reached out to District Attorney James Stewart’s office to ask about the DWI arrest and whether Metoyer would be suspended and whether she still would handle the McGlothen matter before the grand jury.
A spokesperson for the district attorney’s office said no comment.
Cameron also tried to contact Metoyer through social media but she has not yet responded.
