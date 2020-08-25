WEBXTRA: Salvation Army ready to deploy in aftermath of Hurricane Laura

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One East Texas non-profit is ready to help if called upon after Hurricane Laura.
The Salvation Army has a canteen full of supplies of food, water, and other essential items ready to be deployed once the damage from Hurricane Laura is evaluated.
Tyler’s canteen is part of 10 on standby throughout the state of Texas that are ready to go.
While they will deliver the supplies, the Salvation Army says they provide emotional and spiritual support for those in need.
KLTV’s Jeff Chavez spoke with Captain Michelle Walker about the canteen and what the Salvation Army will be doing in the aftermath of Laura.
