WEBXTRA: East Texas hospitals prep for influx of patients as officials order evacuations ahead of Hurricane Laura

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Traffic is picking up in parts of East Texas as mandatory evacuation orders are being issued for counties along the Texas Gulf Coast.
Many are bracing for Hurricane Laura which appears to have her eye set on making a landfall near Sabine Pass as a Category 3 storm early Thursday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Hospitals in East Texas are also preparing for a possible increase in patients with the possibility of patients being transferred from hospitals along the Texas Gulf Coast to East Texas.
KTRE’s Jeremy Thomas spoke with Mark Anderson, the chief medical officer of Christus Trinity Mother Frances.
Coming up tonight we will hear more on how hospitals are preparing for impacts of Hurricane Laura in the era of COVID-19.
