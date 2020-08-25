Watching a potentially dangerous Laura

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Tuesday morning everyone! As we continue to keep a close eye on Laura this morning it is becoming increasingly likely that either the Louisiana or Texas Gulf coast could be dealing with a potentially dangerous hurricane late Wednesday or early Thursday morning.
Currently it is a tropical storm that has just moved into the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Conditions over the next couple of days are going to be very conducive for development and the potential is there for the storm to strengthen quickly. It is not out of the realm of possibility for this storm to reach major statues (Category 3 or higher) before making landfall.
The current forecast track takes the storm directly through the central ArkLaTex, but don’t be surprised if this track shifts further west before landfall.
So as you get ready to head out the door this morning today is another opportunity to prepare, especially if you live in a flood prone area. We are tracking temperatures this morning that are starting off in the mid 70s and will rise into the low 90s this afternoon. There is the potential for a few afternoon thunderstorms, but nothing will be particularly widespread.
As we turn the page to Wednesday we are tracking a few scattered thunderstorms during the day, but during the evening hours that’s when Laura will be on its final approach toward landfall. Landfall is expected on either southwest Louisiana or northeast Texas coast sometime around midnight Thursday morning. The storm will quickly turn to the north making its way towards the ArkLaTex. The ultimate track will be so crucial for impact as the worst winds and severe weather potential is usually found on the eastern side of the circulation. The potential for torrential rain, strong winds, and severe weather will all be there Thursday morning. The greatest impact in the ArkLaTex will be seen during the early morning hours on Thursday as the center will be moving through the region. The good news is that this will be a relatively quick hitting storm and by the early afternoon should be moving out of the ArkLaTex.
Once the storm has moved our we still could see some leftover showers and storms impact the region on Friday, but nothing will close as intense as what is possibly Thursday morning. As we look ahead to your weekend forecast we track more potential showers and storms with a greater focus on wet weather potentially on Sunday. This will also carry over in Monday as well.
So once again please pay very close attention to the track as small changes will have a major impact on who will see what when. Please make a plan now. Have a great Tuesday!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
