Watching a potentially dangerous Laura

As we turn the page to Wednesday we are tracking a few scattered thunderstorms during the day, but during the evening hours that’s when Laura will be on its final approach toward landfall. Landfall is expected on either southwest Louisiana or northeast Texas coast sometime around midnight Thursday morning. The storm will quickly turn to the north making its way towards the ArkLaTex. The ultimate track will be so crucial for impact as the worst winds and severe weather potential is usually found on the eastern side of the circulation. The potential for torrential rain, strong winds, and severe weather will all be there Thursday morning. The greatest impact in the ArkLaTex will be seen during the early morning hours on Thursday as the center will be moving through the region. The good news is that this will be a relatively quick hitting storm and by the early afternoon should be moving out of the ArkLaTex.