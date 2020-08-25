SWEPCO customers urged to plan ahead for Hurricane Laura

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Southwestern Electric Power Co. (SWEPCO) is urging their customers to plan ahead as Hurricane Laura approaches.
“Restoring power after the hurricane passes could take multiple days,” said Drew Seidel, SWEPCO vice president of Distribution Region Operations in a news release. “We will make every effort to get the lights back on as soon as possible, and we want our customers to be prepared.”
With strong winds and heavy rain in the forecast, SWEPCO has secured more than 1,000 line and tree personnel to assist in responding to any outages that may occur.
SWEPCO says customers should assume that any downed utility line is energized, and should keep children and pets away from those lines.
Customers who are on life support systems, or need uninterrupted use of electronic equipment, are encouraged to make alternate arrangements in case of power outages.
For those that use portable or RV generators, SWEPCO says you should not plug the generator into a circuit box as portable generators can “backfeed” electricity up the line and put repair workers at risk.
SWEPCO also recommends customers prepare an emergency outage kit with items like flashlights, batteries, radios, candles, matches, drinking water, camp stoves, sleeping bags and non-perishable food items.
To report an outage, please call 1-800-218-3919. To track an outage, please log on to SWEPCO.com and sign up for text or email updates, get the SWEPCO app or visit SWEPCO.com/OutageMap.
