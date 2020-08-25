Shreveport man sentenced for distribution of child pornography

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man was sentenced today for Distribution of Child Pornography by U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr.
Ryan Joel Shilling, 27, of Shreveport was sentenced to 14 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release and is ordered to pay $3,000 in restitution.
From information presented in court, the U.S. Homeland Security Investigations received information in July 2019 from an unnamed source that an individual sent him a Facebook message offering to sell pictures of a nude girl, with a selfie of the nude girl attached.
Law enforcement then began their investigation and discovered Shilling to be the sender of the message.
The Shreveport Police Department had previously arrested Shilling in July 2019 in an unrelated matter and were able to obtain a state search warrant for Shilling’s phone.
The investigation lead officers to discover text messages between Shilling and a girl, who was later determined to be a minor. In the exchange, Shilling asked her to take sexually explicit images and send them to him, offering to pay her for them via CashApp.
Federal and local law enforcement officers worked together and were later able to confirm that the image Shilling had sent to the unnamed source through Facebook Messenger was the image of the same minor girl.
Shilling pled guilty to the charge in United States District Court on December 12, 2019.
This case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a U.S. Department of Justice nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood combines federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE) encourage the public to report suspected child predators and any suspicious activity through its toll-free hotline at (866) 347-2423.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.