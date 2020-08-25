Regal Louisiana Boardwalk & IMAX reopen for business

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Regal movie theaters began reopening locations last Friday, August 21, including the location at the Louisiana Boardwalk in Shreveport.
The reopening comes with a range of health and safety measures, made in accordance with the CDC and public health guidelines.
Some of those guidelines will include daily health screenings of employees, required masks of employees and customers, reduced theater capacity, spaced seating and more.
Viewers should expect to see openings of films like The New Mutants, Tenet, Wonder Woman 1984, Black Widow, No Time to Die, Soul and many others.
To welcome viewers back, Regal will be offering $5 adult tickets for a selection of classic titles. Guests who purchase a $50 Regal eCard by Wednesday, August 26, will also receive a $15 concessions promo eCard.
