Orgeron pleased with team’s mindset going into second week of fall camp

He also talked a lot about freshman tight end Arik Gilbert, describing him as the type of tight end they’ve been looking for. They can spread him out and there are lots of things he can do. Orgeron said his staff has switched its mindset to tight ends are athletes and they can block. He also said there’s a chance for him to become No. 3 receiver down the line but they want him to learn tight end position and get good at that and then they’ll think about moving him around.