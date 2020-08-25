Louisiana man dies when his vehicle hits a tree

NEAR BENTON, La. (KSLA) — A Louisiana man died when his vehicle left the road and struck a tree.
Killed was 32-year-old Chad Lewis Doughty, of Shreveport, authorities say.
The one-vehicle accident happened shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on Louisiana Highway 162 near Linton Cutoff Road in Bossier Parish.
That’s about 1.5 miles east of Benton.
Louisiana State Police investigators still are trying to determine what caused the 2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser to crash as Doughty was driving east on LA 162.
He was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene, LSP reports.
A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.
Louisiana State Police Troop G has investigated 15 fatal crashes resulting in 16 fatalities this year.
