HURRICANE LAURA - What you need to know

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Hurricane Laura is expected to make landfall late Wednesday or early Thursday as a major hurricane.
Five of Southwest Louisiana’s parishes have issued evacuation orders, some voluntary and some mandatory.
Be prepared!
Click HERE for the latest forecast.
· Calcasieu has issued a mandatory evacuation.
· Cameron has issued a mandatory evacuation.
· Allen Parish has issued a voluntary evacuation.
· Beauregard Parish has issued a voluntary evacuation.
· Jeff Davis has issued a voluntary evacuation.
Major wind damage is also expected with this having the potential to bring even more extensive wind damage to the area compared to Hurricane Rita as it will be a strengthening storm upon landfall. You should secure things such as outdoor lawn furnishings, boats, etc. before evacuating.
Click HERE for a list of sandbag locations in Southwest Louisiana.
The City of Lake Charles Transit System will be assisting citizens that wish to evacuate until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25.
Anyone who wishes to take advantage of this service should go to any City of Lake Charles bus stop. Social distancing and mask-wearing is being enforced on the buses.
The buses will transport citizens to Burton Coliseum where, on arrival, citizens will be placed on a bus provided by the State to transport them to a shelter in Alexandria and/or another safe location provided by the State.
Evacuees are allowed to bring pets, but they must be in a crate and only two are allowed per family.
Any citizen who wishes to evacuate in this way, but who do not need transport to Burton Coliseum, can drive their own vehicle to the complex. On arrival, they may also board the buses provided by the State.
Local officials will keep track of where the citizens are transported for sheltering.
This service is highly encouraged for any citizen who wishes to evacuate but who may not have the means to do so on their own.
Updates on city services can be found on www.cityoflakecharles.com and on www.facebook.com/LakeCharlesLouisiana.
Utility companies are preparing for widespread outages. You can track them here:
