Hurricane Laura threatens the ArkLaTex

Hurricane Laura is between 36-48 hours from landfall near the TX/LA coast as a Major Hurricane (Category 3). As it moves on land, parts of the ArkLaTex will at least see Tropical Storm conditions with the lower half of the ArkLaTex possible feeling Hurricane force winds.
Latest track update released at 10am shows Laura potentially impacting the far southern ArkLaTex as a category 1 Hurricane Thursday morning, then weakening into a Tropical Storm as it passes through the ArkLaTex later that day.
Per the latest update, additional watches have been added to half of the ArkLaTex. Roughly from the I-20 corridor and south are under a Tropical Storm Watch. What that means is 30-50 mph winds and higher gusts are possible in those areas. The counties and parishes in orange are under at Hurricane Watch. That includes Sabine and Natchitoches parish. 70 mph winds with even higher wind gusts are possible in that area as well.
Main threats for the ArkLaTex will be heavy rain, flooding issues where heavy rain falls for an extended time, a few spin up tornadoes, and of course very gusty winds. It’s important to have electronics charged and a way to receive notifications.
Hurricane Laura will continue its northward track trough the ArkLaTex bringing heavy rain to the ArkLaTex. Around 2 to 6 inches of rain will be possible as we finish the day with localized heavier amounts of rain. If Laura keeps a track more west, the heaviest rain will fall in East Texas. We’ll have to see how it tracks as it moves inland.
The next update will be issued at 4pm with the very latest information. Keep checking back with us as we keep you updated. Always have a way to receive alerts! One of the best ways is by downloading the free KSLA First Alert Weather app in the app store.
