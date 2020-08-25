Hurricane Laura threatens the ArkLaTex

Per the latest update, additional watches have been added to half of the ArkLaTex. Roughly from the I-20 corridor and south are under a Tropical Storm Watch. What that means is 30-50 mph winds and higher gusts are possible in those areas. The counties and parishes in orange are under at Hurricane Watch. That includes Sabine and Natchitoches parish. 70 mph winds with even higher wind gusts are possible in that area as well.