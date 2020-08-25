Hurricane Laura is heading to the ArkLaTex

(KSLA) - Hurricane Laura will become our first major hurricane of the season. By the time Laura reaches us, it will still be very strong. So, we will experience heavy rain and strong winds.
This evening will be very warm but not as pretty. There will be a lot more clouds around, keeping the sunshine limited. The good news is that I do not expect a lot of rain from these clouds. Only a couple brief showers. So, I have the rain chances at only 10-20% this evening.
Tonight, it will be partly to mostly cloudy. There should not be much rain, except for in the morning near sunrise. Even then, it will not be much. It will be warm and muggy overnight. It will cool down to only the mid to upper 70s.
Wednesday, the rain chances will start to go up some more. I have them up to 40%. These showers will be very scattered across the viewing area. There will likely be some thunderstorms included. Keep the umbrella with you as you go throughout your day. Temperatures should remain in the lower 90s.
Thursday is when we will see the biggest impacts from tropical storm Laura. Rain chances are at their highest for the week as storms push through the ArkLaTex. I would be prepared for heavy rain, gusty winds, and possibly a risk for tornadoes. The exact placement of where we will see the heaviest and most activity could easily change, depending on the track Laura takes. With that said, we could see over 4 inches of rain. The only good news is that Thursday’s high temperature will be in the low 80s.
There should be some more rain left over on Friday. Laura will be gone, but some of the rain will come from the wrap-around from the center of the storm. It will not rain everywhere, and certainly not all day. So, you might be able to enjoy the day still. Temperatures will warm back up to the lower to mid 90s.
This weekend will also have some scattered showers and storms around. There is only a 30% chance of rain each day. So, it will likely not rain at your location all day. Look for some afternoon sunshine mixing in with those scattered showers. Temperatures will be in the lower to mid 90s.
Hurricane Laura however, as discussed, will be bringing us some rain and storms later this week. Laura is expected to strengthen up. Eventually, Laura will become a major hurricane. Landfall should be as far west as around Houston, and as far east as around Baton Rouge and will take places likely late on Wednesday. It may still be a category one hurricane upon reaching the ArkLaTex, so our impacts will be significant.
We will continue to keep you updated on the tropics and will be watching these two storms closely. Keep tuning into KSLA and following the First Alert Weather team for the latest updates.
Have a great rest of the week!
