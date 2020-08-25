Hurricane Laura is heading to the ArkLaTex

Thursday is when we will see the biggest impacts from tropical storm Laura. Rain chances are at their highest for the week as storms push through the ArkLaTex. I would be prepared for heavy rain, gusty winds, and possibly a risk for tornadoes. The exact placement of where we will see the heaviest and most activity could easily change, depending on the track Laura takes. With that said, we could see over 4 inches of rain. The only good news is that Thursday’s high temperature will be in the low 80s.