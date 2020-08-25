Hotels reach capacity, traffic increasing as hurricane evacuees arrive in Angelina County

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - County leaders will meet Tuesday afternoon to better assess how the county is addressing the potential impact of Hurricane Laura as it bears down on the Gulf Coast.
Ricky Conner, emergency management coordinator in Angelina County, says nearly every hotel has reached capacity, and US 59 and 69 have been inundated with evacuees as they drive north away from the hurricane zone.
KTRE 9′s Erin Wides has more on the county’s response.
