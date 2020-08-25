Tracking Laura: East Texas tries to meet demand for essential supplies, shelter

CENTER, Texas (KSLA) — Randy Tierney said the National Guard woke him up at 4 a.m. Tuesday, telling him to evacuate his home in Beaumont, Texas, before Hurricane Laura made landfall.
He is just one of more than half a million people told to evacuate from the Gulf Coast.
“It’s a nightmare,” Tierney said.
Now he is in Center, Texas, bracing himself for the Category 3 hurricane.
However, he said, he will be staying in his white pickup in a Wal-Mart parking lot because the town has no state-designated shelters or available hotel rooms.
“There are people that will open their doors; there are people that are going to be opening their churches; there may be somebody who will open their facilities,” said Keith Byndom, Center’s emergency management coordinator. “We are not going to have any facilities that are state-mandated.”
He said there are no shelters due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
And a hotel employee said all of the hotels are booked at least through Friday.
And hotel rooms are not the only scarce resource in Center.
“There are people who are buying up water, bread, meat, anything, cold meat, even here, as fast as they can,” Tierney said.
Byndom said if people need essential supplies, they should go out and buy them as soon as possible.
“The lines are getting long right now, but they’re going to be longer.”
Byndom also said Shelby County will be providing a limited amount of sandbags.
