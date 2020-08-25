Closures, cancellations due to Hurricane Laura

(KSLA) — Following are closures in the ArkLaTex as a result of the threats posed by Hurricane Laura, which is expected to make landfall as a Category 3 or Category 2 storm.
This list, which for now includes some schools in the southern part of the region, is being updated as conditions warrant and as the information becomes available.
BOSSIER PARISH
Bossier School District: No closures have been announced. School District officials say they will be better prepared to make a decision after 2 p.m. Wednesday.
CADDO PARISH
LSU-Shreveport: All campus offices and facilities closed Thursday. All face-to-face classes, including hybrid classes, also canceled for the day. Online classes will continue as scheduled. Drive-thru wellness stations will close at 4 p.m. Wednesday. A decision about campus operations Friday will be announced about 2 p.m. Thursday. Click here for updates lsus.edu or visit the school’s social media platforms. Also monitor LSUS email accounts and watch for emergency messages via RAVE alerts.
DeSOTO PARISH
Central High School in Grand Cane: Closed Thursday.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH
Natchitoches Parish public schools: Natchitoches School District campuses and facilities will be closed from noon Wednesday through Friday.
Northwestern State University: All classes (including online courses) are canceled and all offices on the university’s campuses in Natchitoches, Alexandria, Leesville and Shreveport are closed as of noon Wednesday and will remain so through Friday, according to a post on the school’s Facebook page. Iberville Dining Hall will remain open during the closure, but all other campus dining options will have reduced hours of operation. Click here to learn more.
SABINE PARISH
Sabine School District: Schools Superintendent Sara P. Ebarb announced during a storm preparedness meeting Tuesday that the parish’s schools will be closed Thursday and Friday. This includes virtual learning.
