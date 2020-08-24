Woman accused of threatening ex-employer with a rifle

By Curtis Heyen and Fred Gamble | August 24, 2020 at 9:57 PM CDT - Updated August 24 at 10:28 PM

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — A former convenience store worker is accused of returning the day after she was fired and threatening her ex-employer with a gun.

Char’cora Myrks, 28, then allegedly scuffled with officers, police say.

The confrontation happened at 5:30 p.m. Monday at EZ Mart at Interstate 20 at North State Line Road in Texarkana, Ark., authorities report.

That’s where Myrks allegedly showed up armed with a rifle and threatened former co-workers.

She then allegedly resisted arrest and got into a fight with a couple officers.

The officers are OK.

And Myrks has been released from the hospital, police say.

She was booked into the Miller County Jail at 8:44 p.m. Monday, booking records show.

Myrks now faces one count each of second-degree battery and resisting arrest. And authorities say more charges are pending.

