Woman accused of threatening ex-employer with a rifle

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — A former convenience store worker is accused of returning the day after she was fired and threatening her ex-employer with a gun.
Char’cora Myrks, 28, then allegedly scuffled with officers, police say.
The confrontation happened at 5:30 p.m. Monday at EZ Mart at Interstate 20 at North State Line Road in Texarkana, Ark., authorities report.
That’s where Myrks allegedly showed up armed with a rifle and threatened former co-workers.
She then allegedly resisted arrest and got into a fight with a couple officers.
The officers are OK.
And Myrks has been released from the hospital, police say.
She was booked into the Miller County Jail at 8:44 p.m. Monday, booking records show.
Myrks now faces one count each of second-degree battery and resisting arrest. And authorities say more charges are pending.
