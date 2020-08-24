WATCH LIVE: LA governor’s storm briefing at 6 p.m.

(KSLA) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a storm news briefing this evening starting at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24.
It’s his second news conference of the day as Hurricane Marco fizzles and Tropical Storm Laura barrels toward the state.
Laura could still be a Category 1 hurricane when the storm hits the ArkLaTex, bringing with it high winds, an average of 3-6″ of rain and the possibility of tornadoes.
The news conference will air on KSLA News 12 and will be streamed here, in the KSLA News 12 app and on the KSLA News 12 Facebook page.
