Laura barreling toward Louisiana, could still be a Category 1 when it hits ArkLaTex

WATCH LIVE: LA governor’s storm briefing at 6 p.m.
This image is from video that Hurricane Hunter Nick Underwood took Monday looking at the center of Tropical Storm Laura from a NOAA aircraft flying over the Caribbean. The storm is expected to reach the U.S. coast as early as Wednesday evening, according to the National Hurricane Center. (Source: Hurricane Hunter Nick Underwood)
By Curtis Heyen | August 24, 2020 at 5:27 PM CDT - Updated August 24 at 5:38 PM

(KSLA) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a storm news briefing this evening starting at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24.

It’s his second news conference of the day as Hurricane Marco fizzles and Tropical Storm Laura barrels toward the state.

Laura could still be a Category 1 hurricane when the storm hits the ArkLaTex, bringing with it high winds, an average of 3-6″ of rain and the possibility of tornadoes.

The news conference will air on KSLA News 12 and will be streamed here, in the KSLA News 12 app and on the KSLA News 12 Facebook page.

CLICK or TAP HERE to WATCH LIVE.

