Tropical Storm Laura expected to make a local impact

By Grant Roberts | August 24, 2020 at 5:24 PM CDT - Updated August 24 at 5:24 PM

(KSLA) - Tropical storm Laura is currently in the Caribbean, but is heading through the gulf and towards the ArkLaTex. We will likely see rainy and windy conditions later this week.

Tropical Storm Laura becoming a hurricane this week
Laura is heading into the Gulf of Mexico by tonight. It will be entering an area that favors intensification. So, the storm will be quickly strengthening over the warm gulf waters. By Tuesday night, it will likely become a category one hurricane. It will continue to strengthen up to a category two hurricane before making landfall.

Tropical Storm Laura may make landfall as a category 2 hurricane
There is a chance that Lauren makes landfall as a major hurricane. If the storm slows down enough and gets enough time in the gulf to strengthen, we could get up to a category three hurricane.

As the storm heads north, the storm will be passing over the ArkLaTex. There is a good chance it enters as a category one hurricane. It should weaken a little bit to a tropical storm once it gets close to the I-20 corridor. It should enter the ArkLaTex by Thursday morning and will be gone by Friday.

Impacts will be felt in the ArkLaTex from Laura
So, with the storm passing right over the ArkLaTex, the impacts will be rather high. Be ready for heavy rain, gusty winds, and even some quick spin up tornadoes. As the storm moves through. there is a good chance of severe weather, particularly on the east side of the storm and toward the center.

Tropical storm and hurricane watches have been issued
In anticipation of the storm’s arrival, the National Hurricane Center has issued hurricane watches and tropical storm watches. This is along the coast of Louisiana, and down to Galveston, Texas. Winds will be strong, and there is a good chance for storm surge along the coastline.

Tropical Storm Marco should fall apart within two days
There is also tropical storm Marco, but this is slowly falling apart. Conditions are just not favorable for the storm to remain sustainable. So, Marco will not have much of an impact to the ArkLaTex.

The bottom line with Tropical Storm Laura is that it will require close attention to see how it will change and strengthen. As we’ve see just over the weekend, big changes can happen so make sure you check in with us on various platforms to stay up to date with the latest.

