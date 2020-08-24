Tattered levee worries Grand Isle mayor as Laura moves towards Gulf Coast

GRAND ISLE, La. (WVUE) - Grand Isle has been buffeted by light to moderate winds most of the day as Marco percolates offshore.
The island’s already battered defenses will be tested this week. With Marco hovering off shore and Laura waiting in the wings, a nervous Mayor David Camardelle watched over a tattered Levee on Monday.
“Laura’s coming, those sand bags may not be here. It’s something we’ve got to fix,” said Camardelle.
The National Guard placed 300 temporary sandbags at a 500-yard tear in the Levee Saturday as Camardelle ordered the first evacuation in Louisiana in the face of two tropical storms.
Almost all of Grand Isle’s residents headed the call.
Third generation resident Chad Saint Pierre did not.
”I can’t explain it. Living here so long it’s worse to get stuck off the island,” said St Pierre.
The part of the levee that scoured during Cristobal was un-armored and long term the mayor hopes to change that rocks put in on the island levee’s western edge held during Cristobal.
The unarmored section did not.
“Whenever you run out of rocks it erodes again and we want to keep putting them on this side,” said Camardelle.
Millions have been spent, millions more may require be required as Grand Isle officials wait to see what more damage two storms in one week M=may bring. Grand Isle’s evacuation order will remain in effect until at least Thursday.
