Distribution sites include Caddo and Natchitoches parishes

Sandbags available
By KSLA Digital Team | August 24, 2020 at 4:35 PM CDT - Updated August 24 at 4:35 PM

(KSLA) — Sandbags are being made available to help people protect their property.

Following are the latest distribution sites and hours.

  • Caddo Parish outside Shreveport: 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. beginning Tuesday, Aug. 25, at 1701 Monty St. Limit: 25 sandbags per vehicle.
  • City of Natchitoches: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at the city public works office at 110 Mill St. in Natchitoches.
  • City of Shreveport: 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. beginning Tuesday, Aug. 25, at 3825 Old Mansfield Road. Limit: 25 sandbags per vehicle.

