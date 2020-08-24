Sandbags available

(KSLA) — Sandbags are being made available to help people protect their property.
Following are the latest distribution sites and hours.
- Caddo Parish outside Shreveport: 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. beginning Tuesday, Aug. 25, at 1701 Monty St. Limit: 25 sandbags per vehicle.
- City of Natchitoches: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at the city public works office at 110 Mill St. in Natchitoches.
- City of Shreveport: 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. beginning Tuesday, Aug. 25, at 3825 Old Mansfield Road. Limit: 25 sandbags per vehicle.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.