Plain Dealing homicide victim identified

PLAIN DEALING, La. (KSLA) — Bossier Parish authorities have released the name of the Caddo Parish man who was fatally shot early Sunday morning.
He is 19-year-old Roderick Shamichael Dewayne Coleman, of Shreveport, the Sheriff’s Office reports.
Detectives are investigating his death as a homicide.
The fatal shooting happened about 1 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Birch Street in Plain Dealing.
Coleman was taken to Ochsner LSU Health, the Shreveport hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about the homicide to call the Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.
Or contact Bossier Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 424-4100 or submitting a tip using the P3 Tips website. People with iOS devices also can download the free P3 Tips app from the App Store.
