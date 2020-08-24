Louisiana Gov. Edwards planning two storm-related news conferences on Aug. 24

NORTHWEST LOUISIANA (KSLA) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards will address the public on Monday, Aug. 24 as two storms in the gulf take aim at the state.
The first news conference is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. The second is planned later at 6 p.m.
Both events will be streamed here and in the KSLA News 12 app.
Tropical Storm Marco is expected to make landfall Monday along the Louisiana gulf coast.
Tropical Storm Laura is expected to become a category 2 hurricane and is forecast to make landfall on Wednesday near the Texas-Louisiana state line.
T.S. Laura will enter the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday.
