Louisiana Gov. Edwards planning two storm-related news conferences on Aug. 24
The first is Tropical Storm Marco which is forecast to make to make landfall later this morning along the Louisiana Gulf Coast bringing heavy rains and some gusty winds. Then our eyes will quickly turn to what is now Tropical Storm Laura that is currently impacting the island of Cuba. (Source: KSLA First Alert Weather Team)
By Alex Onken | August 24, 2020 at 8:53 AM CDT - Updated August 24 at 8:57 AM

NORTHWEST LOUISIANA (KSLA) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards will address the public on Monday, Aug. 24 as two storms in the gulf take aim at the state.

The first news conference is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. The second is planned later at 6 p.m.

Tropical Storm Marco is expected to make landfall Monday along the Louisiana gulf coast.

Tropical Storm Laura is expected to become a category 2 hurricane and is forecast to make landfall on Wednesday near the Texas-Louisiana state line.

T.S. Laura will enter the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday.

