Laura and Marco have their eyes set on Louisiana this week

(KSLA) - Tropical storms Marco and Laura are both set to make landfall this week. Expect there to be heavy rain and gusty winds as Laura strengthens to a hurricane and passes by the ArkLaTex.
This evening will be nice and quiet for the viewing area. Expect there to be plenty of clouds early on, becoming more clear by nighttime. Temperatures will be rather warm, staying in the 90s until after sunset. There will not be any rain. So, at least it will be dry.
Tonight, the clouds will slowly clear away. There will not be any rain throughout the night and we will start the day off on a dry note. Temperatures will be a bit warm, and only cool the the mid 70s.
Tuesday will be pretty for the most part. I have a 30% chance of rain for the afternoon. Not everyone will see rain, but a better chance lies in the eastern ArkLaTex. It will be coming to an end around sunset, so it will not be wet all day. Temperatures will be a little cooler as a result of the rain and clouds. It will warm up to the lower 90s. Still hot, yes, but not as bad.
Wednesday, the rain chances will start to go up some more. I have them up to 40%. These showers will be very scattered across the viewing area. There will likely be some thunderstorms included. Keep the umbrella with you as you go throughout your day. Temperatures should remain in the lower 90s.
Thursday is when we will see the biggest impacts from tropical storm Laura. Rain chances are at their highest for the week as storms push through the ArkLaTex. I would be prepared for heavy rain, gusty winds, and even some tornadoes. The expect placement of where we will see the heaviest and most activity could easily change, depending on the track Laura takes. The only good news is that Thursday’s high temperature will be in the mid 80s.
There should be some more rain left over on Friday. Laura will be gone, but some of the rain will come from the wrap-around from the center of the storm. It will not rain everywhere, and certainly not all day. So, you might be able to enjoy the day still. Temperatures will warm back up to the lower to mid 90s.
This weekend will also have some scattered showers and storms around. There is only a 30% chance of rain each day. So, it will likely not rain at your location all day. Look for some afternoon sunshine mixing in with those scattered showers. Temperatures will be in the lower to mid 90s.
More on the tropics, Marco is not expected to last more than two more days. This storm is falling apart and will not have much, if any impact to the ArkLaTex.
Tropical storm Laura however, as discussed, will be bringing us some rain and storms later this week. Laura is expected to enter the gulf tonight and will then begin to strengthen up. Eventually, Laura will become a hurricane. it could become a category 3 hurricane just before landfall. Otherwise, we are looking at a strong category 2 hurricane. Landfall should be as far west as around Houston, and as far east as around Baton Rouge and will take places likely late on Wednesday. It may still be a category one hurricane upon reaching the ArkLaTex, so our impacts could be significant.
We will continue to keep you updated on the tropics and will be watching these two storms closely. Keep tuning into KSLA and following the First Alert Weather team for the latest updates.
Have a great week!
