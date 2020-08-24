Laura and Marco have their eyes set on Louisiana this week

Tropical storm Laura however, as discussed, will be bringing us some rain and storms later this week. Laura is expected to enter the gulf tonight and will then begin to strengthen up. Eventually, Laura will become a hurricane. it could become a category 3 hurricane just before landfall. Otherwise, we are looking at a strong category 2 hurricane. Landfall should be as far west as around Houston, and as far east as around Baton Rouge and will take places likely late on Wednesday. It may still be a category one hurricane upon reaching the ArkLaTex, so our impacts could be significant.