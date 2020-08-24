Gov. Edwards: additional $300 unemployment checks will start being issued to La. residents beginning on Aug. 26

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards announced during a news conference Monday, Aug. 24 that the Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) will begin issuing additional unemployment checks Wednesday, Aug. 26.
The governor said it’s possible the checks might not be mailed out Wednesday but would be mailed out to unemployed residents as soon as possible.
The additional $300 unemployment benefits were mandated by President Donald Trump in an executive order on Aug. 9.
According to Edwards, about 400,000 residents will receive the additional $300 in unemployment benefits. About 67,000 residents will not be eligible for the additional benefits because they received less than $100 in unemployment benefits from the state.
Edwards said his administration sent a letter asking President Trump and other federal officials to amend the executive order to allow those nearly 67,000 residents to qualify for additional benefits. He said his administration had not received a response to that letter from President Trump’s administration.
Edwards said another 20,000 residents do not qualify for the additional benefits but could qualify if they recertified that their unemployment was due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first check for additional benefits will total $900 because they are retroactive to Aug. 1.
