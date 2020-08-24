Family rescued from fire; SPD officer hurt

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Three people are injured, including a Shreveport police officer, following an early morning fire.
Crews got the call just after 1:15 a.m. to the 400 block of E. 69th Street.
Authorities say a family of three was inside the home. The mother and son made it out safely. Rescue crews made entry to save the father that was still inside.
Besides sending the Shreveport police officer that attempted to rescue the man, crews sent a female neighbor as well.
"(A) police officer arrived and was alerted that someone was still in the home," said Shreveport Fire Department's Clarence Reese. "The police officer did attempt to rescue the man inside the home but was unsuccessful. Rescue truck arrived moments later to make entry into a front window to pull him out."
The fire was under control at 1:31 a.m.
A neighbor was sent to a Shreveport hospital for medical treatment for unknown reasons, according to the Shreveport Fire Department.
