6 detained after reports of gunfire near Shreveport apartment complex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — There was a heavy police presence Monday evening outside a Shreveport apartment complex.
KSLA News 12 was told that six people were detained after reports of gunfire in the area of Riverside Apartments.
That’s near East Kings Highway at Southfield Road in the city’s Broadmoor neighborhood.
There was no report that anyone had been shot.
Police responded at 4:43 p.m. Monday to reports of an armed person on Southfield Road between East Kings Highway and Anniston Avenue, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
