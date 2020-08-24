Corrections officer accused of having inappropriate sexual relationship with inmate

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A correctional officer at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center has been arrested and charged for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate.
Deshunta Miller, 21, of Baker, was booked Monday, Aug. 24 on a charge of malfeasance in office, the Louisiana Department of Corrections reports. She reportedly had an inappropriate sexual relationship with an inmate.
Miller is a sergeant and has been a corrections officer at Elayn Hunt since November of 2019, DOC says. She is currently a probationary employee, however, the DOC says it intends to terminate her employment.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.