Blood donors needed ahead of incoming storms

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Blood is in high demand but low supply.
LifeShare Blood Centers has canceled at least a dozen blood drives in South Louisiana in anticipation of the hurricanes Marco and Laura. Now its staff members are asking people to donate blood before the storms affect the ArkLaTex.
“Unfortunately, there are still patients in those hospitals all along the Gulf Coast,” said Benjamin Prijatel, LifeShare’s senior director of blood operations.
The blood center “currently has less than a one-day supply of many blood types,” a news release states.
KSLA News 12 visited the center Monday and only saw two donors inside at a time.
“We’re kind of in a tough spot now,” Prijatel said. “We see a demand for blood products go up, but we also see this real big supply shortage because we’re not able to have those big drives.”
Lifeshare also is struggling to get blood from other resources.
“Last week, LifeShare proactively asked blood centers around the country to consider sending excess blood to the region ahead of the storm,” according to the news release. “As of Sunday afternoon, LifeShare had not received any blood products from any other blood center.”
Prijatel said he does not know if the blood centers in the ArkLaTex will need to close or modify their hours when the storms make it further inland.
“It’s really important this week in the ArkLaTex, as we have a day or two ahead of the severe weather, that we roll up our sleeves and really participate in this massive blood drive effort in order to provide hospitals down south with blood,” he said. “Because later this week, they’re going to be doing the exact same thing for our communities.”
Prijatel said if you donate Tuesday, the blood will be on the shelves the very next day.
“As the hurricane is moving up the state, your blood is going to be ready to go, ready to help someone when needed.”
