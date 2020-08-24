BCPD names victim in Margaritaville fatal shooting

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police Department has released the name of a victim in a fatal shooting at one of the city’s casino resorts.
Sara Elizabeth Hanson, 25, of Fort Worth, Texas was found in a hotel room at the Margaritaville Resort Casino with an apparent gunshot wound in the early morning hours of Saturday, August 22.
BCPD has named Garrett Michael Benson, 24, of Fort Worth as a suspect in her death.
Benson is charged with second-degree murder and was taken into police custody.
His bond is set at $500,000.
