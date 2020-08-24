All eyes on Marco and Laura

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic weekend! As we turn the page to a new week we are following closely two tropical systems that could be impacting the ArkLaTex.
The first is Tropical Storm Marco which is forecast to make to make landfall later this morning along the Louisiana Gulf Coast bringing heavy rains and some gusty winds. Then our eyes will quickly turn to what is now Tropical Storm Laura that is currently impacting the island of Cuba. Once the storms moves into the warm ocean waters of the Gulf of Mexico the storm is expected to strengthen quickly and is forecast to currently make landfall along either the Texas or Louisiana Gulf Coast as a Category 2 storm. Both systems have the potential to bring some impacts to the ArkLaTex.
As you get ready to head out the door this morning you should be able to leave the rain gear at home today at least we get one more sunny day until the tropical moisture moves in. Temperatures this morning are starting off in the low 70s and they will rise into the mid 90s during the afternoon hours. While an isolated shower of storm is possible this afternoon most of us should stay dry today.
The potential for showers and thunderstorms associated with the tropics will begin to move in and impact the region beginning on Tuesday as the leftovers from Marco could begin to move into the region in the form of scattered showers and thunderstorms. There will also be a noticeable uptick in the amount of mugginess in the atmosphere as well.
While we could see some wet weather from the remnants of Marco the big focus later this week will be the ultimate track of Laura. The latest forecast track from the National Hurricane Center has Laura making landfall very Wednesday as a Category 2 hurricane. There is some potential for the track to shift to the west and this is something that will have to watched very closely over the next few days as a slight deviation in the ultimate path could yield huge changes in impacts on the ArkLaTex. Usually with land-falling hurricanes the worst impacts are almost always seen on the eastern half of the circulation. So if the path went just to the west of the ArkLaTex that could be significantly worse than a path east of the viewing area.
Nonetheless the paths of the both of these systems will be watched very closely over the next few days. Make sure you stay tuned for the latest updates! Have a great and safe week!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.