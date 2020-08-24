All eyes on Marco and Laura

While we could see some wet weather from the remnants of Marco the big focus later this week will be the ultimate track of Laura. The latest forecast track from the National Hurricane Center has Laura making landfall very Wednesday as a Category 2 hurricane. There is some potential for the track to shift to the west and this is something that will have to watched very closely over the next few days as a slight deviation in the ultimate path could yield huge changes in impacts on the ArkLaTex. Usually with land-falling hurricanes the worst impacts are almost always seen on the eastern half of the circulation. So if the path went just to the west of the ArkLaTex that could be significantly worse than a path east of the viewing area.