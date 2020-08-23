Teenage girl with small dog goes missing

(KSLA) — A statewide alert has been issued for a teenager last seen with her small dog.
Diamond Robertson’s family last saw the 14-year-old about 9 a.m. Sunday, according to the Level II endangered/missing child advisory from Louisiana State Police.
The notice that LSP issued for the Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office says the Coushatta teen may be traveling toward the Campti area of Natchitoches Parish.
Robertson stands about 5′6″ tall, weighs about 220 pounds and has brown eyes and medium-length black hair.
She last was seen wearing a gray sleeveless shirt, navy blue shorts and white Fila tennis shoes. With her was her Jack Russell terrier.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about Robertson to call Red River sheriff’s Detective Lt. David Hensley at (318) 932-4221.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.