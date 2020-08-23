Red Cross: Extra steps needed to prepare for storms amid COVID-19

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Heavy rains and even tornadoes are possible this week as Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura make landfall.
Stephanie Wagner, regional spokeswoman for the American Red Cross, said there should be some differences in how people are preparing for the incoming storms.
“You really want to revisit those plans to determine if you do need to leave your home. Where are you going to go, and what’s that going to look like?”
Revisiting plans is especially important for people who normally would go to a friend’s or family member’s house, Wagner said.
“... Because of the coronavirus, that may not be an option.”
And if you do find yourselves around others, Wagner said, you should still follow CDC guidelines for social distancing and wearing masks.
“As you’re packing up your emergency kit, you need to provide enough PPE for all members of your family as well. That should include two masks per person. You should have hand wipes. You should also have hand sanitizer and gloves.”
KSLA Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle said the ArkLaTex could be seeing the impacts of the storms Tuesday and Thursday.
“There have been already a lot of changes with the track, in particular, for both of these tropical systems. There still could be some changes in the track as we work our way into ...” the week.
While the ArkLaTex will not see the same effects as southern Texas or Louisiana, Wagner said, it’s still important to stay alert.
“We really want folks to take this threat seriously, no matter where they are in the state, so that if something does come their way, they’re prepared.”
The Red Cross is doing most of its work virtually.
“We can provide financial assistance virtually,” Wagner said. “We can even provide health and mental health services in a virtual manner.”
However, she said, if the Red Cross needs to open a facility or shelter, volunteers will be taking people’s temperature upon entry, requiring masks and enforcing social distancing.
“For folks who may be exhibiting symptoms or may have tested positive, we also will have a separate area away from the traditional population for those folks to stay,” Wagner said. “We want everybody to feel comfortable that if they come into a situation where they have to leave their homes, that they will be taken care of regardless of whether they have the virus or not.”
